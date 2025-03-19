Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has denied the Trump administration's move to dismiss a case from Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student activist who was detained by immigration enforcement agents and jailed in Louisiana over his support for pro-Palestine demonstrations on campus.

Khalil is currently detained in a Louisiana facility, more than 1,300 miles from New York, and has been placed in deportation proceedings.

In his order Wednesday, New York District Judge Jesse Furman moved the case to New Jersey, where Khalil was detained at the time his lawyers filed for his release.

Khalil has remained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention for more than a week as his lawyers challenge the “targeted, retaliatory detention and attempted removal of a student protester because of his constitutionally protected speech.”

The arrest of Khalil, a lawful permanent resident married to a U.S. citizen who is eight months pregnant with their child, has sparked international outrage and fears that the administration is moving to crush political dissidents, starting with campus demonstrations against Israel’s devastating campaign in Gaza and U.S. support.

His attorneys argue his arrest and detention — and attempted removal from the country, which is currently blocked — have violated his First Amendment right to freedom of speech and his Fifth Amendment right to due process of law, among other claims.

open image in gallery Demonstrators outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan protest against the detention of Palestinian student activist Mahmoud Khalil on March 12 ( REUTERS )

“At the heart of this case is the important question of whether and under what circumstances the government may rescind a person’s lawful permanent resident status and remove him from the United States,” Furman wrote.

The judge said a transfer of Khalil’s case, “rather than dismissal, is the path that courts usually take in these circumstances.”

“That path is all the more appropriate in this case,” as a dismissal of Khalil’s lawsuit challenging his arrest would toss Judge Furman’s earlier court order preventing the government from deporting him while his legal challenge plays out, the judge wrote.

“In many ways, this is indeed an exceptional case, and there is a need for careful judicial review,” according to Furman.

“Such judicial review is especially critical when, as here, there are colorable claims that the executive branch has violated the law or exercised its otherwise lawful authority in an arbitrary and discriminatory manner,” he added. “And in an exceptional case, it is all the more important for a court to apply well-established principles to the facts, lest emotions or passions interfere with reasoned analysis; that is the essence of the rule of law.”

The judge said he did not believe that Khalil’s transfer “was done to prevent his lawyer from promptly challenging his detention in federal court,” and that his movements from facility to facility “do not appear to be that unusual.”

But requiring Khalil to relitigate his case in Louisiana “would also mean litigating far from his lawyers, from his eight-months-pregnant wife, and from the location where most (if not all) of the events relevant to his petition took place,” the judge wrote.

A New Jersey court is “the one and only district” that could hear a challenge for his release, as well as his other claims of constitutional violations.

open image in gallery Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent organizer of Columbia University’s pro-Palestine demonstrations, was detained by ICE and moved to a detention facility in Louisiana, where he was processed to be deported from the country before a legal challenge against his arrest ( REUTERS )

Khalil, who is Palestinian, grew up in a refugee camp in Syria. He entered the United States on a student visa in 2022 to pursue a master’s degree in public administration, which he completed last year. His anticipated graduation date is May 2025.

He became a lawful permanent resident in 2024.

Khalil “has called Israel’s actions in Gaza a genocide and criticized Columbia University for, in his view, financing and in other ways facilitating such violence,” his attorneys wrote in court filings last week.

On March 8, plainclothes federal agents followed Khalil and his wife into the lobby of an apartment building, and two other officers approached from inside the building, the filing states. They never produced a warrant, according to his attorneys.

He was moved to a detention facility in New Jersey and then flown to Louisiana the next day.

“I am a political prisoner,” Khalil said in a public statement published March 19.

The Trump administration “is targeting me as part of a broader strategy to suppress dissent” in which “visa-holders, green-card carriers and citizens alike will all be targeted for their political beliefs,” he said.