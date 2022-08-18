Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to tax fraud charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and hotel business, has pleaded guilty to 15 separate violations of New York tax law.

Mr Weisselberg, who has worked for Mr Trump for decades, stood in a Manhattan court room on Thursday as New York Supreme CourtJustice Juan Merchan read out each charge in the 15-count indictment. After each charge, he replied: “Yes, sir”.

The Trumpworld veteran, who earlier this week agreed to a plea deal that will see him sentenced to five months behind bars and five years of probation, but will not require him to testify against his lifelong boss. But he will be required repay nearly $2 million in taxes and give evidence in the upcoming trial of the two Trump companies that were indicted for tax fraud at the same time he was last summer.

Mr Weisselberg joins a long list of allies, associates and employees of the former president who have been convicted of crimes as a result of actions they took while in his service, including his former personal attorney, two top officials from his 2016 presidential campaign, his former national security adviser, his former White House chief strategist, and his longtime political consultant and adviser Roger Stone.

More follows...