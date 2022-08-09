Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen joined the chorus celebrating the raids at former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence with a grinning selfie he posted on Twitter.

FBI agents on Monday searched Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Palm Beach, Flordia, and opened his safe.

But there’s no confirmation from either the federal agency or the former president on why these raids were carried out.

The extrordinary move by FBI naturally led to a slew of reactions on Twitter with supporters of the former president reacting with fury while Democrats and his critics celebrated and poked fun.

But a surprising reaction came from the former attorney of Mr Trump, who served as his lawyer for 12 years until he was jailed in 2018 after admitting to covering up the former president’s dirty deeds.

Mr Cohen, who was released following a three-year sentence and promised to cooperate with the authoriries, posted a photograph on Twitter, sitting in his car with a big smile.

“The look on your face when you learn that the @fbi just raided Mar-a-Lardo and #TFG is shitting a brick!!!” he wrote, adding “#KarmaBoomerang”.

Earlier in 2018, Mr Cohen’s home, hotel, and office were raided by the FBI in connection to a $130,000 “hush money” payment Mr Cohen made to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

The raids at Mr Trump’s residence come as the House committee on the January 6 riots is inching closer to building a case against the former president and numerous unseen footage and evidence have emerged in the last nine hearings.

According to a report by the New York Times citing two unnamed people familiar with the investigation, the search appeared to concern boxes of classified documents that Trump brought with him from the White House to the Florida club.

While the reaons behind the raids remain unknown, Mr Trump released a lengthy statement following the search, comparing the FBI raid to “Watergate” and blaming it on “radical left Democrats”.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate ... They even broke into my safe!” he said.