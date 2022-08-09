Donald Trump says his Florida residence was raided by the FBI

Donald Trump has said that the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, his home in Florida's Palm Beach, on Monday, 8 August.

The former US president claimed that agents broke into a safe.

"My beautiful home... is currently under siege, raided, and occupied,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

At the time of the raid, Mr Trump was in New York City's Trump Tower, CBS News reported.

The raid comes as photos published by Axios are alleged to show fragments of presidential documents that Mr Trump is said to have attempted to flush down toilets.

