Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to let former prosecutor Mark F Pomerantz testify before the House Judiciary Committee over the DA’s investigation into former president Donald Trump.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee with be permitted to ask Mr Pomerantz questions under oath on 12 May.

An attorney from the DA’s office will be present with Mr Pomerantz according to a statement from the Manhattan DA’s Office on Twitter.

“We are pleased with this resolution, which ensures any questioning of our former employee will take place in the presence of our General Counsel on a reasonable, agreed upon timeframe,” the statement from the Manhattan DA says.

It continued, “Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests.”

The move will bring Mr Bragg’s battle with Jim Jordan (R-OH), the chairman of the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee, to an end. For now.

The House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for Mr Pomerantz, who worked for the Manhattan DA’s office for approximately a year from 2021 to 2022, shortly after Mr Bragg unveiled an indictment against Mr Trump.

During his time with the DA, Mr Pomerantz was assigned to work on an investigation into Mr Trump’s personal and business finances.

Mr Pomerantz resigned citing frustration with Mr Bragg’s handling of the investigation. He later released a book, People v Donald Trump, recounting this.

In response to the subpoena, Mr Bragg sued Mr Jordan calling it “an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress.”

Additionally, Mr Pomerantz argued that the subpoena puts him in a difficult position as he does not want to violate grand jury secrecy nor face repercussions for declining Congress’ subpoena.

Earlier this week, the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals issued an administrative stay, temporarily blocking Mr Pomerantz’s deposition.

In that time, the House Judiciary Committee and Manhattan DA’s office coordinated a date, time, and other logistics for Mr Pomerantz’s questioning.

“Mr Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for Mr Jordan said in a statement on Twitter.