Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry

House Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney’s office have reached an agreement to end a legal dispute over a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment

Michael R. Sisak,Larry Neumeister
Saturday 22 April 2023 01:53

House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry

Show all 2

House Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney's office reached an agreement Friday to end a legal dispute over a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into former President Donald Trump's historic indictment.

Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz under oath next month in Washington, resolving a lawsuit in which District Attorney Alvin Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz from testifying.

Among the committee's concessions, Pomerantz will be accompanied by a lawyer from Bragg's office, which is not typically allowed in Congressional depositions.

Bragg’s office and the Judiciary Committee reached the agreement after the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay Thursday that temporarily halted enforcement of a House subpoena which had called for Pomerantz to testify.

The appeals court had been scheduled to hear oral arguments in the dispute on Tuesday.

Recommended

Bragg's office said the agreement, delaying Pomerantz's testimony until May 12, preserves the district attorney's “privileges and interests” in his ongoing Trump prosecution.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in