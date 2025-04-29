Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House rips ‘hostile and political’ move by Bezos’ Amazon to display how much costs are for tariffs

Amazon reportedly plans to display rising costs that are associated with tariffs for products on its website

Ariana Baio
in New York
Tuesday 29 April 2025 14:43 BST
White House accuses Trump supporter Jeff Bezos of 'hostile act' over tariff receipts

The White House claimed on Tuesday that Amazon was acting in a “hostile and political” manner by choosing to display how much President Donald Trump’s tariffs would increase the cost of imported goods.

With consumers’ concerns growing about the impact of tariffs on costs, the e-commerce giant has decided to display the amount Trump’s tariffs will add to the price of products on its website, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday.

While it may help consumers understand where the costs are coming from, it has angered Trump, a recent ally of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday morning after speaking with the president. “Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?” Leavitt added.

Leavitt pointed to a December 2021 Reuters report that claimed Amazon had ‘partnered’ with a Chinese propaganda arm to emphasize her point that the company was political
Leavitt claimed the news was “not a surprise” and pointed to a December 2021 Reuters report, which she described as “recently reported,” which said Amazon “partnered with a China propaganda arm.”

“So this is another reason why Americans should buy American,” Leavitt added.

The White House Press Secretary declined to comment on Bezos’s current relationship with Trump but maintained that the company’s decision was “hostile and political.”

The Independent has reached out to Amazon for comment.

This is a developing story

