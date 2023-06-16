Democratic group launches ‘This F***ing Guy’ campaign against Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Democratic super PAC has launched a campaign against former president Donald Trump on the eight-year anniversary of his announcement that he was running for president.

American Bridge, a super PAC founded by former right-wing journalist-turned-Democratic-operative David Brock, announced the campaign entitled “This F***ing Guy” to remind people of the chaos surrounding the former president.

“It’s easy to forget the unnecessary drama that Donald Trump and his clown car of shady associates created on a regular basis because we’ve been experiencing the benefits of President Biden’s responsible leadership,” American Bridge President Pat Dennis said in a press release. “American Bridge is going to take charge in reminding everyone just how annoying and anxiety-raising the Trump years were as voters head to the ballot box next November.”

The group plans to highlight Mr Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, his passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as his mishandling of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, his drawing of moral equivalence between the alt-right and left, as well as his meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

The announcement comes the same week that the former president appeared in a federal courthouse in Miami, where he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges, including illegally retaining national defence documents and other classified material from his presidency in his private residence.

The twice-impeached and now twice-indicted former president has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

American Bridge also said that it would dig into “shady characters” that Mr Trump hires for his 2024 campaign and would continuously update its Trump Research Book to help opponents defeat the former president in next year’s election.

The announcement comes as the former president continues to lead in Republican presidential primary polls, even as more candidates like Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined the contest for the GOP nomination this week.