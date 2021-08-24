The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has rescinded an honorary Emmy awarded to now-former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following his resignation from office and allegations of sexual harassment.

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” the academy said in a statement on 24 August.

Then-Governor Cuomo was awarded the Emmy Founders Award “for effective communication and leadership” during the Covid-19 crisis, the academy said in its announcement when he was honoured in 2020.

“The governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” said academy president and CEO Bruce Paisner in a statement announcing the award last year. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

The announcement from the International Academy – one of three organisations that grants Emmy awards – follows Mr Cuomo’s final day in office on Monday, after he resigned in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment, chronicled in a lengthy report from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, and potential impeachment probe from state lawmakers.

Prior recipients of the Founders Award – given to people or organisations that cross “cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity,” according to the academy – include former vice president Al Gore and Oprah Winfrey.

In his final public appearance in his third term as governor, Mr Cuomo continued to dismiss the allegations as politically motivated during a 16-minute prerecorded video message.

His successor Kathy Hochul, who served under Mr Cuomo as lieutenant governor, was sworn in just after midnight on Tuesday. She is the first woman to serve as the state’s governor.