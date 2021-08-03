Bizarre clip of Andrew Cuomo singing ‘Do You Love Me?’ to aide released

An audio clip of disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo singing to an aide has been released, in which he can be heard crooning “Do you love me?” down the phone.

The clip is a recording of a phone call between the New York governor and Charlotte Bennett, one of three women who accused the New York governor of sexual harassment.

It was posted by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who embedded it in a footnote of a shattering report into the governor’s conduct.

The report, released on Tuesday, stated that “Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law”.

In the audio clip, Ms Bennett can be heard calling and saying: “This is Charlotte” to which Mr Cuomo responds ‘Ok’ before starting to sing “Are you ready?” to the tune of Do You Love Me by The Contours.

NEW: The AG has posted an audio clip of Andrew Cuomo singing "Do you love me?" to Charlotte Bennett, embedding it in a report footnotehttps://t.co/fviidavYWO — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

He tells her she doesn’t know the song because it’s before her time, before singing “Do you love me, do you care?” as Ms Bennett laughs awkwardly.

Ms Bennett, 25, formerly worked as an aide to the New York governor. She worked as executive assistant and health policy adviser in his administration, before leaving in November 2020.

She has accused Mr Cuomo of sexually harassing her during her time working for his office.

Ms Bennett told The New York Times that the governor, 63, asked her questions about her sex life, including whether she had sex with older men, among other incidents that left her feeling “horribly uncomfortable and scared”.

The attorney general’s report concluded that Mr Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and then retaliated against a former employee who complained publicly about his conduct.

Ms James’s office noted that there were no specific penalties tied to the report.