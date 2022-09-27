Oath Keepers lawyer had contact with Trump aide Andrew Giuliani ahead of Capitol riot, book claims
The Oath Keepers attorney, Kelly SoRelle, is current under indictment for charges relating to the January 6 attack
A member of the Oath Keepers extremist organisation, who served as the group’s lawyer and is facing charges related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, had contact with a then-TrumpWhite House aide in the weeks leading up to the attack.
According to The Breach, a new book by ex-GOP congressman turned January 6 select committee staffer Denver Riggleman, Oath Keepers attorney Kelly SoRelle exchanged text messages with Andrew Giuliani, a Trump White House official, in the days between the November 2020 election and the pro-Trump riot on January 6.
The book also claims that Ms SoRelle unsuccessfully attempted to text a landline phone number belonging to the White House switchboard in late December 2020.
In a statement to NBC News, Ms SoRelle acknowledged her contact with Mr Giuliani but said she could not specify details of that contact because her phone had been seized by FBI agents earlier this month. She also confirmed the attempt to text a White House landline.
Mr Giuliani, who is the son of disgraced Trump attorney and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, told NBC the name of Ms SoRelle “didn’t really ring a bell” until he looked through his past contacts.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies