Oath Keepers lawyer had contact with Trump aide Andrew Giuliani ahead of Capitol riot, book claims

The Oath Keepers attorney, Kelly SoRelle, is current under indictment for charges relating to the January 6 attack

Andrew Feinberg
Tuesday 27 September 2022 15:00
A member of the Oath Keepers extremist organisation, who served as the group’s lawyer and is facing charges related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, had contact with a then-TrumpWhite House aide in the weeks leading up to the attack.

According to The Breach, a new book by ex-GOP congressman turned January 6 select committee staffer Denver Riggleman, Oath Keepers attorney Kelly SoRelle exchanged text messages with Andrew Giuliani, a Trump White House official, in the days between the November 2020 election and the pro-Trump riot on January 6.

The book also claims that Ms SoRelle unsuccessfully attempted to text a landline phone number belonging to the White House switchboard in late December 2020.

In a statement to NBC News, Ms SoRelle acknowledged her contact with Mr Giuliani but said she could not specify details of that contact because her phone had been seized by FBI agents earlier this month. She also confirmed the attempt to text a White House landline.

Mr Giuliani, who is the son of disgraced Trump attorney and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, told NBC the name of Ms SoRelle “didn’t really ring a bell” until he looked through his past contacts.

