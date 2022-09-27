✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Capitol rioter who received a call from the White House during the January 6 insurrection has been publically named for the first time as text messages emerged shedding new light on then-chief of staff Mark Meadows’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, was named Monday by CNN as the recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard on 6 January.

The call came in after Mr Lunyk and his friends were on their way back to New York, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, text messages obtained by CNN showed Phil Waldron, one of the key players behind the bid to overturn the election, briefed Mr Meadows about his efforts to gain access to voting systems in crucial battleground states in late December of 2020.

Mr Waldron reported that those efforts would be hindered by an Arizona judge’s dismissal of an election-related lawsuit, to which Mr Meadows replied: “Pathetic.”