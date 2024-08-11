Anne Coulter attacks Kamala Harris’s racial identity as not ‘foundational Black’

Support truly

In a racist tirade on C-SPAN this weekend, conservative columnist Ann Coulter said Kamala Harris was not a “foundational Black” when the commentator addressed Donald Trump’s claim that the vice president “happened to turn Black” while running for office.

Harris is multiracial and has always identified as Black.

Trump bewildered and outraged an audience of Black journalists in Chicago by telling them that the Harris he claims to have known for several years was “Indian all the way” before, “all of a sudden, she made a turn and she went… she became a Black person”.

Speaking during an appearance on Washington Journal, Coulter argued that laws brought in to make up for the legacy of slavery had now been twisted to discriminate against white people in the name of diversity to the advantage of recent immigrants.

Conservative columnist Ann Coulter described Vice President Kamala Harris as not a “foundational Black.” ( C-SPAN )

“And that is the important point he should have made is that the entire purpose of Affirmative Action, set-asides, civil rights laws, laws that limit constitutional rights to freedom of contract, freedom of association, all of that was to make up for the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow,” Coulter said.

She continued: “So unless these benefits are going to roughly define foundational Black Americans, the descendants of American slaves, you’ve taken away the whole purpose of this. And that is exactly what happened once we got this huge load of immigrants. Now, you know, a Thai who arrived on Wednesday will get an advantage applying for college, applying for corporations over a heterosexual white male in particular.”

Coulter added that all the civil rights and affirmative action laws have been twisted into anti-white hatred and discrimination.

“So to make the point that Kamala isn’t a foundational Black American, I’m always pointing out to Black people, have you noticed Indians are getting all the good diversity jobs?” Coulter continued.

“What did we do to Indians? We didn’t enslave them,” she added, saying that 90 percent of legal immigrants are from the “Third World”.

“They owe us, we don’t owe them,” Coulter continued. “But to switch from the concept of integration and civil rights for Black Americans to this B.S. diversity, it’s nothing but discrimination against white people.”

Coulter also scoffed at the idea that Trump thinks he will win the Black vote by being soft on crime.

Coulter’s comments about Harris’s race were met with anger, confusion and disbelief on social media. ( AP )

Her comments were met with anger, confusion and disbelief on social media.

“Foundational Black? Is Blondie kidding me? Marcus Garvey wasn’t ‘foundational Black’ either. Most Black Americans and Black Jamaicans come from the same places in Western Africa,” user Democrat Rick wrote on X

“Often times, families were even separated, with some being put on ships to Jamaica/Caribbean and others to the colonies/America. Same damn family but put on different boats. Her argument is completely wrong, racist and that pasty saltine is NOT the person who should pretend to speak with authority about what makes someone Black or not.”

Fellow X user Jeffrey Gold noted: “You think where the British slave ships dropped off African slaves in their American colonies really matters? Was Alexander Hamilton not a foundational White because he was born in St Kitts in the Caribbean? The lengths they go to to make Kamala an ‘other.’”