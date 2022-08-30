Right-wing pundit Ann Coulter declares ‘Trump is done’ in new podcast

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Right-wing media commenter Ann Coulter was once a huge fan of former President Donald Trump, going so far as to publish a book titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! detailing all the reasons she loved for former celebrity gameshow host.

But she has cooled in recent years, turning on her former favourite and instead launching a criticism campaign as his power has waned.

The most recent iteration of her Trump-focused criticism comes in the form of a simply named podcast — "Trump is done" — during which she recently claimed "normal people" no longer cared about Mr Trump or politics in general.

She claimed that Mr Trump's focal point as the leader of the Republican Party has been propped up by right-wing media outlets focused only on his most adamant supporters.

"Influencing certain conservative outlets on TV and radio, is everybody they hear from is one of the die-hard, the few dwindling remaining Trump fanatics," she said. "But after the election, and after January 6, normal people — and I'm not a normal person, I'm a political nut — stopped paying attention to politics, its just a drag."

Earlier this year, Ms Coulter sent the New York Times an email proclaiming that "Trump is done," and that "you guys should stop obsessing over him."

Ms Coulter recently explained to Lou Dobbs on Fox News why she turned on Mr Trump, saying that "he changed."

“All he wants is for Goldman Sachs to like him,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. But that’s a different president. I haven’t changed. He has.”

She went on to claim a "switch changed with him," and that at some point he began to care what "Manhattan elites" thought of him.

Mr Dobbs, who has been parodied at length for his constant and oftentimes gushing praise of Mr Trump, seemed taken aback by Ms Coulter's statements and simply said he found "everything easier with this man in the White House."

Ms Coulter did not agree.

“I knew he was a shallow, lazy ignoramus, and I didn’t care,” Ms Coulter said. “It kind of breaks my heart … He’s not giving us what he promised at every single campaign stop.”

Despite Ms Coulter's constant criticism of Mr Trump, polling suggests that he is still far and away Republican voters' ideal candidate to take on Joe Biden in 2024, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis their second choice.