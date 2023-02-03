Jump to content

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postpones China trip after balloon spotted over Montana

The Pentagon said the airship is ‘currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground’

Andrew Feinberg
Friday 03 February 2023 15:25
<p>Blinken speaks to reporters at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem following his West Bank meeting with Abbas</p>

Blinken speaks to reporters at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem following his West Bank meeting with Abbas

(via REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his planned trip to China after China claimed ownership of a surveillance balloon which was spotted over Montana on Thursday.

Mr Blinken was set to travel to Beijing this weekend to meet with top Chinese officials. Planning for the visit began after President Joe Biden’s meeting with Xi Jinping late last year, but the discovery of the Chinese balloon has put those plans off.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement late Thursday that the US government was “tracking” what he described as a “high altitude surveillance balloon” over the continental US, and was closely monitoring the airship through the North American Aerospace Defence Command.

“The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” he said.

He added that similar balloons had been observed by US officials “over the past several years” and said the government “acted immediately” to prevent collection of sensitive data after it was discovered.

White House officials said Mr Biden was briefed on the balloon after it was detected but after consulting with Pentagon officials decided not to order it shot down because of the possibility that debris from the airship, which is as large as several commercial busses, would harm Americans on the ground.

With additional reporting by agencies

