Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reaffirmed her commitment to President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday evening amid heightened tensions within the party over his mental fitness.

“Joe Biden is our nominee, he is not leaving this race, he is in this race and I support him,” Ocasio-Cortez told a group of reporters outside of the Capitol.

The New York rep’s assertion comes as Democratic lawmakers scramble to find consensus on whether or not to support Biden, 81, as the presidential nominee.

At least six House Democrats have publicly called for the president to withdraw from the race following his disappointing and concerning debate performance at the end of June. The president’s failure to confidently debate his political opponent has led to concerns that he is not well enough to run a campaign or defeat Donald Trump.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) committed to supporting President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee ( KevinFreyTV / X )

But Biden has remained adamant he will remain in the race and Ocasio-Cortez says that is enough for her.

“I have spoken with him extensively. He made clear then – and he has made clear since – that he is in this race. The matter is closed,” she told reporters.

The congresswoman pivoted the conversation toward Trump, pointing out that no Republican has asked him to step down despite being recently convicted of 34 felony charges in New York.

Re-directing attention toward Trump is a tactic the White House and Biden campaign have implored while fighting doubts about Biden’s ability to campaign based on his debate performance.

Ocasio-Cortez assured the public she has communicated what she believes is a winning path forward to the president. That includes enacting policies that benefit working-class Americans such as expanding Medicare and Social Security, providing rent or mortgage alleviation and continuing working on student loan relief.

“What is critically important is what the president, I believe, that the president needs to do. And I have communicated this. What the president and White House should do in order to make sure we win in November,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Other lawmakers supporting Biden’s campaign, such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, have similarly highlighted Biden’s policies and accomplishments in office.