Biden lays into Trump over sexual abuse and affair claims: ‘Morals of an alley cat’

President Joe Biden laid into Donald Trump over claims of sexual abuse and his affair with Stormy Daniels, saying the former president has the “morals of an alley cat” at Thursday night’s presidential debate.

Biden’s remarks came after Trump attacked his son, Hunter Biden, who was recently found guilty on federal gun charges.

“The crimes that you are still charged — think of all the civil penalties you have,” Biden said. “How many millions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things? For having sex with a porn star?”

Biden’s remarks about Trump “molesting a woman” come after a jury found Mr Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million. Then, earlier this year, a jury determined that Trump had defamed Carroll, awarding her another $83.3 million.

Trump’s hush money trial, meanwhile, centered around an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006. In May, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to stop her from coming forward with allegations of an affair.

Biden went on to say Trump has the “morals of an alley cat.

Earlier in the debate, Trump had mentioned Hunter’s notorious laptop that was left at a Delaware computer repair shop. Before long, data on the laptop — which included purported emails, text messages and explicit photos — later reached the public eye. Ever since, Hunter’s laptop has served as fuel for right-wing opponents.

More to come...