AOC on Capitol harassment: ‘this is not a place that is designed to protect women’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York expressed her frustration about the lack of protection for women members after a far-right provocateur sexually harassed her on the steps of the Capitol.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters on Thursday after Alex Stein, a far-right wing provocateur, filmed himself making sexually lewd remarks while she was walking up the steps of the Capitol.

“So I want you all to know that because this is not a place that is designed to protect women. It's not a place it's designed to protect LGBT people”, she told a gaggle of reporters on the day after the incident.

The New York self-described democratic socialist noted Mr Stein works for a publication called the Blaze that is credentialed with the US Capitol. Ms Ocasio-Cortez said at the same time, many journalists were put at risk during the 6 January riot at the US Capitol last year.

“On January 6, there were reporters that had to seek refuge in member's offices. And ever since that day, I truly believe that the core security breakdowns have never been addressed”, she said.