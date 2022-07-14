AOC on Capitol harassment: ‘this is not a place that is designed to protect women’
Comes after Alex Stein sexually harassed her on the Capitol steps
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York expressed her frustration about the lack of protection for women members after a far-right provocateur sexually harassed her on the steps of the Capitol.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters on Thursday after Alex Stein, a far-right wing provocateur, filmed himself making sexually lewd remarks while she was walking up the steps of the Capitol.
“So I want you all to know that because this is not a place that is designed to protect women. It's not a place it's designed to protect LGBT people”, she told a gaggle of reporters on the day after the incident.
The New York self-described democratic socialist noted Mr Stein works for a publication called the Blaze that is credentialed with the US Capitol. Ms Ocasio-Cortez said at the same time, many journalists were put at risk during the 6 January riot at the US Capitol last year.
“On January 6, there were reporters that had to seek refuge in member's offices. And ever since that day, I truly believe that the core security breakdowns have never been addressed”, she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies