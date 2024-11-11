AOC supporters compare to her to Trump - and they mean it as a compliment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

As Democrats search for answers after Tuesday’s crushing defeat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked her supporters to share why they voted for Donald Trump.

The congresswoman, who was comfortably reelected as New York’s 14th Congressional representative last week, asked her 8 million Instagram followers why they backed Trump for the presidential election but voted Democrat in down-ballot races.

“If you voted for Donald Trump and me, or if you voted for Donald Trump and voted Democratic down-ballot, I would really love to hear from you,” she posted in an Instagram story on Sunday.

“This is not a place of judgment, I’m not gonna put your stuff on blast or anything like that or dunk on it. That is genuinely not the intent here,” she said. “I actually want to learn from you, I want to hear what you’re thinking.”

The Bronx and Queens Democrat shared some of the responses and may have been surprised when some of her followers compared her to the president-elect.

“I feel like Trump and you are both real,” one person said.

“You also signified change. Trump signified change. I’ve said lately, Trump sounds more like you,” another wrote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez search for answers saw her being compared with Trump ( AP )

“It’s real simple…Trump and you care for the working class,” someone else said.

“I feel that you both are outsiders compared to the rest of DC and less ‘establishment,’” one her followers added, while another said: “You are focused on the real issues people care about. Similar to Trump populism in some ways.”

Others said they voted for Ocasio-Cortez and Trump because of the war in Gaza and disappointment with the Biden administration.

Responding to a follower who said some of the answers made them “want to barf,” Ocasio-Cortez said: “Sometimes you gotta dig in and see it to understand and adapt! Even if it makes you want to barf.”

A senior Democratic aide on Capitol Hill told the New York Post that the informal survey showed that the Democrats have to “figure out how to harvest authenticity.”

“That’s who wins,” they told the newspaper. “Trump is authentic. Harris was grown in a lab. People can tell.”

Some Democrats think swapping Joe Biden for Kamala Harris was their deadly mistake. Others have blamed Biden himself, saying he took far too long to drop out.

Progressives point to the Biden administration’s stance on Israel and the Harris campaign’s attempts to appeal to moderates and anti-Trump Republicans.