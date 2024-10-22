Alexandria Ocasio Cortez accused Donald Trump and Elon Musk of “laughing at” working people with their behaviour during their US election campaigns.

The New York Representative discussed the X owner's and Tesla CEO's campaign group America PAC which calls on voters in seven swing states to sign a petition. Every day until 5 November, one signatory is selected randomly to win $1m.

She also criticised the Republican nominee and former president for being filmed working in a McDonald's kitchen.

AOC told a United Auto Workers (UAW) event in Pennsylvania on Monday, 21 October: "They're not trying to empathise with us. They are making fun of us."