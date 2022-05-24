Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has attacked “pro-life” Republicans for inaction on gun control in the wake of the Texas school shooting that killed 18 students and three adults.

The congresswoman from New York took to Twitter to slam those GOP politicians more concerned with overturning abortion rights than protecting American citizens from gun violence.

“There is no such thing as being ‘pro-life’ while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end,” she tweeted.

A teenage gunman armed witha handgun and possibly a rifle unleashed violence at Robb Elementary school 85 miles west of San Antonio, on Tuesday.

Officials say that suspect Salvador Ramos, 18, is also dead aftert being killed by officers responding to the scene of the attack in Uvalde.

Authorities have not revealed any motivation behind the shootings, but say the suspect was acting alone.

Sheriff crime scene tape is seen outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)

It is the deadliest school shooting ever in Texas, where a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Houston four years ago.

The death toll makes it the deadliest attack on an elementary school since the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which claimed the lives of 20 students and six teachers.