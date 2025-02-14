Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at President Donald Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan after he suggested she would be in “trouble” for hosting a webinar explaining migrants’ rights in the U.S.

Ocasio-Cortez shared a clip of Homan’s remarks on Blue Sky Thursday, with a caption mocking his words.

“‘MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw,’” she mocked Homan’s threats in a post on X. “Maybe he can learn to read,” she added. “The Constitution would be a good place to start.”

Homan appeared on Fox News that same day, revealing that he’s working with the Justice Department to determine whether Ocasio-Cortez was “crossing the line” when she aired a "Know Your Rights with ICE" (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) webinar on Facebook Wednesday.

“I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general,” Homan told Fox News. “At what level is that impedement? Is that impedement? I'm not an attorney, I'm not a prosecutor. Is that impedement?”

“So I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out where is that line that they cross, so maybe AOC won't be in trouble now but I need the AAG [assistant Attorney General] to opine on that, because impediment is impediment in my opinion,” he continued, implying that explaining American legal rights could somehow be construed as illegal.

open image in gallery Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar explaining migrants’ rights this week ( Getty Images )

This isn’t the first time Homan has threatened legal action against Democratic leaders. Homan threatened to prosecute New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy earlier this month after the Democrat suggested he may be housing a person with uncertain legal immigration status above his garage.

Homan also reportedly threatened the mayor of Chicago with prosecution before he even took office.

“If your Chicago mayor doesn’t want to help, he can step aside,” Homan reportedly told a local Republican club. “But if he impedes us – if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien – I will prosecute him.”

Ocasio-Cortez similarly fired back at Fox News media personality Sean Hannity for criticizing the webinar while sharing graphics that detailed migrants’ rights on X.

“Believe it or not, in America EVERYONE has rights,” she wrote. “Citizen or not, we all should know our rights to protect ourselves and others from illegal search & seizure.”

Believe it or not, in America EVERYONE has rights. 🇺🇸



Citizen or not, we all should know our rights to protect ourselves and others from illegal search & seizure.



ICE often attempts to enter homes without a proper warrant. They can go get one.



Here’s our shareable guide (1/2): https://t.co/cM3CHlwkwh pic.twitter.com/Lv9APfD0CB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2025