Trump border czar Tom Homan claims ICE raid leaks originated from FBI

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan has claimed leaked information about ICE raids originated from the FBI.

A Colorado ICE operation last week, targeting suspected Venezuelan gang members, led to fewer arrests than anticipated, prompting Homan to vow to go after internal leakers.

Speaking on Fox News on February 11, Homan stated the leak appeared to be from the "inside."

“Some of the information we're receiving tends to lead toward the FBI,” he said.

He said a criminal investigation is underway, with the DHS Inspector General involved.

ICE agents have been conducting raids nationwide as part of President Trump’s promises to deport millions of migrants.