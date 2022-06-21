AOC shares messages from former Republicans who crossed the aisle

‘I needed an abortion and realized my (former) party is off-base with reality’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 21 June 2022 17:50
Comments

Related video: Billionaires or Politicians? Elon Musk Challenges AOC to a Twitter Poll Over Trustworthiness

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared messages from current and former Republicans on Instagram who said they had come around to her point of view.

“[Former] hardcore [Republican] here. Thank you for the work you do. I changed thanks to you,” one of the messages says.

“That’s amazing!” Ms Ocasio-Cortez responded in her Instagram Story. “Thank you so much. I’m so excited to hear about journeys like yours.”

“Are you a former [Republican]?” the Congresswoman asked her followers.

“[To be honest] it was an entire world view shift. From [zero]-sum to class struggle. Hasan Piker too,” one message read.

Recommended

Hasan Piker is a Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator.

“I needed an abortion and realized my (former) party is off-base with reality,” another message said.

“The murder of George Floyd opened my eyes to the inequalities and systemic racism,” one follower wrote to the congresswoman.

“For me, it was the idea of universal healthcare for Americans,” one message said, with another person adding that they had been a “hardcore” Republican for 40 years, as well as a “Christian nationalist”.

“Saw Knock Down the House. That did it,” the person wrote. Knock Down the House is a 2019 documentary following the 2018 House campaigns of several Democratic women, including Ms Ocasio-Cortez.

Another Instagram message said, “majored in Biblical Studies – saw how scripture was manipulated for power instead of service”.

One Instagram user said they “grew up in a very conservative family” but that “living in a diverse place shifted it for me”.

Another account holder said “corporate greed and Wall Street owning homes” shifted their perspective.

One person said, “progressive friends that actually practised what they preached ... made me start asking questions”.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez also asked what made former Democrats leave the party.

She said that “the most common answer” by “far” was that people were leaving the party “because of ineffectiveness in passing bigger policies”.

She added that people were “not moving right” but that they were “demobilized”.

Recommended

“I tried to tell some people in the party this would happen if we didn’t pass the [Build Back Better Act] but they didn’t listen,” she wrote.

“I totally understand. I’ve been there!” she added. “I still think voting is important, especially when the risk of fascism is so high, but the party holding back doesn’t win them the fans they think it does [in my opinion].”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in