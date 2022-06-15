Jan 6 committee releases video of tour led by GOP lawmaker day before riot

The House January 6 select committee has released video evidence which appears to show members of a tour group led by Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk photographing and recording “areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints”.

The new footage was made public as part of evidence provided to Mr Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, along with a letter from select committee chairman Bennie Thompson renewing the panel’s request for Mr Loudermilk to give evidence in a voluntary interview with committee members and staff.

“Based on our review of surveillance video, social media activity, and witness accounts, we understand you led a tour group through parts of the Capitol complex on January 5, 2021. That group stayed for several hours, despite the complex being closed to the public on that day,” Mr Thompson wrote, adding that Capitol surveillance footage shot that day and obtained by the panel depicts “a tour of approximately ten individuals” led by Mr Loudermilk viewing “areas in the Rayburn, Longworth, and Cannon House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to tunnels leading to the US Capitol”.

This image taken from Capitol surveillance video shows Rep Barry Loudermilk leading a tour the day before the Capitol riot (Government photograph)

The chairman also noted that the persons on the tour led by Mr Loudermilk took photographs and video of various hallways, stairways, and Capitol Police security checkpoints, and provided surveillance video screen grabs which depict the congressman leading the tour and standing by while a tour group member shot a photo of a staircase in the Longworth House Office Building.

Another photograph showed members of Mr Loudermilk’s group shooting photos or video of the tunnel connecting the Rayburn House Office Building with the Capitol.

Tour group members shoot photos of a tunnel connecting the Rayburn House Office Building to the Capitol on 5 January 2021 (Government photo)

“The behavior of these individuals during the January 5, 2021 tour raises concerns about their activity and intent while inside the Capitol complex,” Mr Thompson wrote.

The new evidence released by the select committee appears to answer a question many Democratic House members have been asking since shortly after the worst attack on the Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to burn it during the War of 1812.

The week after the pro-Trump riot, a group of Democrats led by New Jersey Representative Mickie Sherrill asked law enforcement officials to investigate whether “outside groups” that had “appeared to be associated” with the 6 January White House rally had engaged in reconnaissance during tours of the Capitol complex.

Mr Thompson said the panel’s review of Capitol Police surveillance footage showing Mr Loudermilk’s tour group was “consistent with those observations”.

The Mississippi Democrat also revealed that the panel has discovered that several people who Mr Loudermilk led on the 5 January tour attended the 6 January White House rally which immediately preceded the riot.

In video released by the committee, the person who was depicted shooting a photo of the Longworth House Office Building staircase on 5 January showed up the next day with another person who he filmed holding a flag on a pole that had been sharpened to a point.

The unnamed person holding the pole is depicted as saying the apparent weapon was “for a certain person” while aggressively jabbing it into the air.

Mr Thompson said the tour group member later marched to the Capitol and filmed a video in which he made “detailed and disturbing threats against specific members of Congress,” including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler.

“For example, as the individual filmed the march to the Capitol, he said: ‘There’s no escape Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler. We’re coming for you,’” he wrote, adding that he was including a link to the video for Mr Loudermilk to view because he has heretofore declined to meet with the select commitee.

“The foregoing information raises questions the Select Committee must answer. Public reporting and witness accounts indicate some individuals and groups engaged in efforts to gather information about the layout of the U.S. Capitol, as well as the House and Senate office buildings, in advance of January 6, 202,” he continued before concluding by asking Mr Loudermilk to meet with the panel at his “earliest convenience”.

More follows...