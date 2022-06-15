Republican Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk has slammed the House Select Committee investigating January 6 for what he says is a “smear campaign” after a video was released showing him taking part in a group tour of the Capitol on 5 January 2021 – the day before the insurrection.

“The Capitol Police already put this false accusation to bed, yet the Committee is undermining the Capitol Police and doubling down on their smear campaign, releasing so-called evidence of a tour of the House Office Buildings, which I have already publicly addressed,” Mr Loudermilk said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As Capitol Police confirmed, nothing about this visit with constituents was suspicious. The pictures show children holding bags from the House gift shop, which was open to visitors, and taking pictures of the Rayburn train,” he added.

“This false narrative that the Committee and Democrats continue to push, that Republicans, including myself, led reconnaissance tours is verifiably false. Nowhere that I went with the visitors in the House Office Buildings on January 5th were breached on January 6th; and, to my knowledge, no one in that group was criminally charged in relation to January 6th,” Mr Loudermilk said.

“Once again, the Committee released this letter to the press, and did not contact me. This type of behavior is irresponsible and has real consequences -- including ongoing death threats to myself, my family, and my staff,” he added.

More follows...