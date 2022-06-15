✕ Close ‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims

The House select committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 appears to have split over the possibility that it could refer Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on potential criminal charges.

Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters yesterday that “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at Jan 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that” – a comment that met with pushback from other members, including Liz Cheney, who tweeted that the committee had not in fact decided on whether referrals could be made.

Meanwhile, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has insisted that contrary to evidence from multiple witnesses, he was not in fact drunk on the night of the 2020 election, instead confining himself to Diet Pepsi, his favourite drink.

The attorney’s behaviour between the election and the Capitol riot has been the subject of various investigations. Among other things, he is facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his false claims that their machines were used to “hack” the election.

Meanwhile, the former president spent his birthday ranting at the “kangaroo” committee on Truth Social claiming it had poor ratings. The first hearing drew in 20 million viewers.