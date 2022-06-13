Ivanka Trump reveals White House election night tension after Fox called Arizona for Biden

President’s daughter reveals behind-the-scenes chaos of Trump campaign

John Bowden
Monday 13 June 2022 16:29
Ivanka Trump’s testimony is played by the Jan 6 committee

More testimony of Ivanka Trump was played on Monday at the second public hearing of the January 6 committee.

A good part of the day’s discussions were focused on the moment that Fox News called Arizona in favour of Joe Biden, a move that sealed Donald Trump’s election night defeat to the 46th president.

Ivanka Trump was asked about her own advice to the president in that moment when the Trump campaign contested the network’s call, telling the committee: “I don’t know that I had a firm view as to what he should say in that circumstance. The results were still being counted.”

Her remark revealed the panic behind the scenes at the Trump campaign which was beginning to come to terms (with the exception of Mr Trump himself) that the election was ending in defeat.

More follows...

