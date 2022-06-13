Jared Kushner says he warned Trump against Giuliani’s wild election conspiracies

Jared Kushner became the latest member of Donald Trump’s inner circle to publicly break with him on the issue of 2020 election fraud in testimony played by the January 6 committee on Monday.

In a video played by the committee, Mr Kushner is asked by an investigator for the panel whether he had ever shared his own personal beliefs about Rudy Giuliani, the president’s former attorney and champion of his falsehoods about the election, with Mr Trump himself.

After an extremely long pause an a sigh, Mr Kushner answered shortly, “I guess...yes.”

Asked by the investigator what he told the president, the former senior White House advise responded that it was “not the approach I would take, if I was you”.

More follows...