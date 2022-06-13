Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Liz Cheney she said during the January 6 hearing that he was drunk on election night in 2020 as he pushed for Donald Trump to declare victory and demand that the counting of votes be stopped.

The former New York Mayor and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer blasted the committee as Ms Cheney was delivering her opening statement during Monday’s hearing.

“They have no case,” he told Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chief strategist who now hosts a show on Real America’s Voice. “This is a follow-up to Russian collusion, Ukrainian conversation – the millions of hours they’ve spent trying to find a crime on Donald Trump and can’t do it. They started this frame about five years ago.”

“It’s the same cast of characters, Bennie Thompson, and shifty [Adam Schiff], you see [Eric] Swalwell, not on the committee, but in the background,” he added. “The completely hysterical ... Cheney, who has gone off her deep end.”

Mr Giuliani then demanded that the committee investigate the baseless conspiracy theory that rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police as she attempted to get through a barricaded door inside the US Capitol not far from lawmakers, was actually killed by Antifa.

“The hearing they had the other day brought us nothing new,” Mr Giuliani said. “And it ignored the key facts – how about the death of Ashli Babbitt – tell me the number of Antifa members in that riot.”

“Five days after the riot, I submitted to the FBI unequivocal evidence that Antifa organized one of the main break-ins, that Antifa was involved in the killing of Ashli Babbitt, that the cops abandoned the position so that the people could go into the [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi office – cops abandoned it two minutes before,” Mr Giuliani said.

Ms Cheney said during the hearing that Mr Trump “rejected the advice if his campaign experts on election night and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani, to just claim he won, and insist that the vote counting stop — to falsely claim everything was fraudulent”.

The Wyoming Republican said that Mr Trump “falsely told the American people that the election was not legitimate. In his words quote, ‘a major fraud’. Millions of Americans believed him”.