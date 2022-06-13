✕ Close Liz Cheney tells Republicans defending rioters: ‘When Trump is gone, your dishonour will remain’

The select committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 will reconvene today for another hearing, which is expected to focus on how Donald Trump and his lieutenants spread the so-called “big lie” in the months leading up to the insurrection.

The event is scheduled to start at 10am ET on Monday and will include testimonies from Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien.

In advance of the hearing, Democratic panel members Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin both said that the Justice Department needed to properly take on board “credible evidence” they say they have gathered of the president’s culpability for the insurrection.

“There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the Justice Department is investigating,” Mr Schiff told ABC News.

Last week’s hearing featured harrowing and previously unseen footage of the riot itself, as well as excerpts of the committee’s interviews with Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.