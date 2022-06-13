Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump ‘Big Lie’ session to start as panel urge criminal probe
Follow live for the latest from Capitol Hill
Liz Cheney tells Republicans defending rioters: ‘When Trump is gone, your dishonour will remain’
The select committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 will reconvene today for another hearing, which is expected to focus on how Donald Trump and his lieutenants spread the so-called “big lie” in the months leading up to the insurrection.
The event is scheduled to start at 10am ET on Monday and will include testimonies from Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien.
In advance of the hearing, Democratic panel members Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin both said that the Justice Department needed to properly take on board “credible evidence” they say they have gathered of the president’s culpability for the insurrection.
“There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the Justice Department is investigating,” Mr Schiff told ABC News.
Last week’s hearing featured harrowing and previously unseen footage of the riot itself, as well as excerpts of the committee’s interviews with Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
ICYMI: Audio shows GOP tearing into Boebert over Jan 6 Pelosi tweet
Far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has long faced accusations on social media and other platforms of giving rioters a first-hand look at the Capitol before the attack – and for a tweet she sent during the riot alerting her followers that Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been removed from the House floor.
Now, two New York Times reporters have obtained audio of a fellow Republican congresswoman excoriating Ms Boebert over that tweet. “Don't ask us about security if you're telling the attackers where we're at,” snaps the Washington lawmaker at her Trumpist colleague.
John Bowden has more.
GOP lawmaker confronted Lauren Boebert for tweeting Pelosi's movement during riot
Colorado congresswoman tweeted as Speaker Pelosi was removed from House floor
Cancel culture comes to Truth Social
As he prepares for today’s select committee hearing, Adam Kinzinger has reacted to a report that Truth Social is sanctioning users who shared news from his panel’s televised session last Thursday.
The sometime president’s bespoke social network had a shaky start marred by technical problems, financing stumbles and the departure of top staff, but since Mr Trump finally started posting on it himself it appears to be on a more even keel.
Trump rants against “one sided Witch Hunt” on Truth Social
Donald Trump is up and active on Truth Social in advance of today’s hearing, and is angry already:
Man who carried Confederate flag through Capitol to appear in court
Kevin Seefried, whom prosecutors say carried a giant Confederate flag through the US Capitol during the 6 January riot, is set to appear in court today as his trial begins. He faces federal charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Among those testifying in his trial will be Capitol Police officers including Eugene Goodman, whom Mr Seefried is said to have admitted threatening during the attack.
Senate Democrat uses Jan 6 in re-election campaign ad
Senator Patty Murray, whose Washington state is usually a safe Democratic hold, has come out with a new negative ad against the leading candidate in the GOP primary – and in a bold move, she has put the events of 6 January 2021 right at the front of the ad, including a picture of the infamous gallows erected outside the Capitol.
Catch up: Jan 6 panel shares supercut from first hearing
In advance of its session today, the 6 January committee has compiled a supercut of key moments from its hearing last week. Among those featured are Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump and Jason Miller, along with police officer Caroline Edwards – as well as excerpts of shocking footage from the riot.
Watch the clip reel below.
Trump’s campaign manager to testify
Among the witnesses appearing at the 6 January committee hearing today will be Bill Steipen, who was the final chairman of Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.
Mr Stepien, who was described in the 8 November subpoena letter by Committee chairman Mr Thompson, had allegedly spread the message which “included the promotion of certain false claims related to voting machines despite an internal memo in which campaign staff determined such claims were false”.
He would appear alongside Chris Stirewalt, the former political editor at Fox News who was sacked in 2021 after authorising the network to call Arizona for Joe Biden on election night – a move that left Mr Trump and his allies furious.
Read more from Shweta Sharma:
Trump's campaign chief Bill Stepien to testify to Jan 6 panel focusing on 'big lie'
House committe has said hearing is ‘focused on the Big Lie’
Schiff: Panel has ‘credible evidence’ for DoJ to follow up
Adam Schiff yesterday told ABC News that his panel has gathered enough evidence that the Justice Department should take seriously the possibility of bringing Donald Trump before a jury.
“Once the evidence is accumulated the Justice Department needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” Mr Schiff said on CBS. “But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”
He added: “I would like to see the Justice Department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump...There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the Justice Department is investigating.”
Read more from John Bowden:
Schiff says January 6 committee has 'credible evidence' against Trump
Panel’s case will likely ramp up pressure on DOJ to charge Trump
Rep Don Bacon suggests he could support Trump facing criminal charges
A Republican congressman Don Bacon has suggested that he would be open to supporting a referral to the Justice Department urging the agency to pursue criminal charges against Donald Trump, in what may be one of the first signs that the January 6 committee’s evidence is breaking through to Republicans.
“I look at it this way: He has already left, I think we should be looking more forward on this, but we’ll see what the evidence comes out with in regards to the president,” said Mr Bacon said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
John Bowden has more:
Republican congressman suggests he could support Trump facing criminal charges
Nebraska congressman voted against second impeachment of Trump
Trump accused Ivanka of perjury by dismissing her statement to committee, says Mary Trump
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump has said that the former president’s dismissal of his daughter Ivanka’s testimony to the January 6 Committee could be taken as an accusation she perjured herself.
Ms Trump’s comments came in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, reported RawStory.
“As we knew would happen, Donald didn’t entirely throw her under the bus. But I think it’s really important to point out the fact he said that she checked out, although that is kind of rude, isn’t really the issue. He is accusing her of perjury, really,” she said.
When asked if she had expected this from the former president or his daughter, Ms Trump replied: “It’s exactly what I expected from both of them.”“I think Ivanka walked a very fine line,” she said.
“She did not say anything necessarily incendiary but, as we thought would happen, she decided she needed to come down on the side of what the facts support, which is of course that the election was not stolen.”
