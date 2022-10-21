AOC claps back at Mike Pence: ‘No one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
The congresswoman’s message arrived on the heels of Biden promising to codify Roe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a perfect clapback for former vice-president Mike Pence’s proclamation that he planned to have pro-life lawmakers in “every state house in America” after the midterms.
“I’ve got news for President Biden” began Mr Pence in a tweet on Tuesday night, just hours after US President Joe Biden had promised to codifyRoe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress. “Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!”
The New York congresswoman, a strong proponent for Mr Biden’s announcement and advocate for codifying the reproductive rights provided by Roe into law, quickly saw the former vice-president’s tweet as an opportunity to showcase her pro-abortion rights stance.
“And I’ve got news for you: Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus,” she quipped, quickly gaining a number of messages of support in the form of quote tweets and comments that read, “preach!”, “this” and “fact!”.
“AOC dragging Mike Pence is what I live for,” commented one Twitter user, while another wrote, “If he can’t be trusted to be left alone in a room with it, then he can’t be trusted to legislate it either,” referring to the infamous 2002 interview during which Mr Pence said that he doesn’t eat alone with a woman or attend events where alcohol will be on the menu unless his wife is by his side.
Earlier this week, the US president attempted to rally the Democratic base by announcing that he planned to codify the reproductive rights for people that were protected for nearly half a century under Roe.
“If Republicans get their way with a national ban, it won’t matter where you live in America,” Mr Biden said Tuesday, during remarks delivered at a Democratic National Committee event. “The only sure way to stop these extremist laws that have put in jeopardy women’s health and rights is for Congress to pass a law.”
For such a measure to prevail, several Democrats would need to pick up seats in the upcoming midterms. In their battle for the Senate majority, however, the race appears to be closer between Republicans and Democrats.
The New York congresswoman, who is running re-election in the upcoming midterms, is heavily favoured to win the 14th Congressional District for a third term.
