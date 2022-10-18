Biden promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress
Facing threats of national abortion bans under GOP leadership, President Biden will pledge to sign protections into law as his first act of 2023 – if his party prevails in midterms
Joe Biden will sign legislation protecting access to abortion care into law if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections this fall, the president is expected to announce on Tuesday.
In planned remarks to a Democratic National Committee event, the president will announce plans for the first bill he will send to Congress next year, with the aim of signing legislation to codify <em>Roe v Wade</em> protections to mark the US Supreme Court decision’s 50th anniversary.
“The president will speak about the choice that voters face this November between Republicans who want to ban abortion nationwide, and Democrats who want to codify Roe into law to protect women’s reproductive freedom,” according to a preview of remarks shared with The Washington Post.
In June, the nation’s high court struck down precedents established by Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care.
Following the latest ruling, more than a dozen states have outlawed most abortions or severely restricted access to care, leading to the closures of dozens of clinics. Patients and providers across the US have warned of devastating consequences to losing access to legal abortion, while Democratic officials have made abortion rights central to their midterm campaigns as Republicans mull national abortion restrictions.
Democrats would need to pick up several seats in the currently evenly split US Senate for abortion protections to prevail.
This is a developing story
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies