Biden promises to codify Roe v Wade in January if Democrats win control of Congress

Joe Biden will sign legislation protecting access to abortion care into law if Democrats win control of Congress in midterm elections this fall, the president is expected to announce on Tuesday.

In planned remarks to a Democratic National Committee event, the president will announce plans for the first bill he will send to Congress next year, with the aim of signing legislation to codify <em>Roe v Wade</em> protections to mark the US Supreme Court decision’s 50th anniversary.

“The president will speak about the choice that voters face this November between Republicans who want to ban abortion nationwide, and Democrats who want to codify Roe into law to protect women’s reproductive freedom,” according to a preview of remarks shared with The Washington Post.

In June, the nation’s high court struck down precedents established by Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey that affirmed the constitutional right to abortion care.

Following the latest ruling, more than a dozen states have outlawed most abortions or severely restricted access to care, leading to the closures of dozens of clinics. Patients and providers across the US have warned of devastating consequences to losing access to legal abortion, while Democratic officials have made abortion rights central to their midterm campaigns as Republicans mull national abortion restrictions.

Democrats would need to pick up several seats in the currently evenly split US Senate for abortion protections to prevail.

This is a developing story