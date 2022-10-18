✕ Close Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion

Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.

The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams also met for a debate, as did Utah Senator Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin.

Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.

Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He said he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.

Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below