Midterms 2022 - live: Tim Ryan accuses JD Vance of promoting ‘great replacement theory’ in Ohio Senate Debate
Herschel Walker doubles down on denial he paid for ex-girlfriend’s abortion
Democrat Tim Ryan and Trump-endorsed Republican JD Vance squared off in a debate in their battle for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday night. Mr Vance dodged on whether Donald Trump should comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.
The pair faced each other as local Democrats plead for help from the national party in the belief they can win the race despite the state trending more conservative.
In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams also met for a debate, as did Utah Senator Mike Lee and independent candidate Evan McMullin.
Meanwhile, Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker has insisted that a sheriff’s badge he flashed onstage at a debate on Friday is ‘legit’ after being ridiculed for falsely claiming to have held official law enforcement powers.
Mr Walker made the claim in an NBC News interview that saw him once again deny paying for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. He said he saw no reason to reach out to his accuser – who is also the mother of his child.
North Carolina: Democrats widen fundraising advantage over Republicans in Senate race
North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley saw her fundraising advantage over Republican rival Ted Budd widen during the past three months and entering the campaign’s final weeks.
Budd’s campaign reported over the weekend — on the Federal Election Commission’s deadline date — that it raised $4.77 million during the three months ending Sept. 30. That’s barely one-third the $13.36 million that Beasley told the FEC that she raised — in keeping with what her campaign already had disclosed last week.
Watch: Herschel Walker appears to have no idea what his first crime bill will be
Kari Lake: The seemingly unstoppable rise of the Trump-endorsed election denier
Two years after quitting her television job, this Trump-endorsed Maga champion is involved in a showdown with a Democratic opponent that pundits say is too close to call.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Is 2022 a 2020 sequel or a preview of 2024 for Biden and Trump?
This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one.
Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor — and possible future challenger — crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates.
Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’ in rematch against Georgia governor Brian Kemp
While Brian Kemp outlined his vision for an optimistic second term as Georgia’s Republican governor, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams pointed to what she called the “state of fear” for many Georgians that has dominated the last four years since they last faced off in 2018 – gun violence, threats to abortion rights and rising housing and medical costs.
“This is a governor who for the last four years beat his chest and delivered very little for most Georgians,” Ms Abrams said, adding that Mr Kemp “has weakened our privacy rights and women’s rights” and “denied women the access to reproductive care.”
“The most dangerous thing facing Georgia is four more years of Brian Kemp,” she said.
Despite polls showing her trailing behind Mr Kemp, Ms Abrams said she is “on the right side of history and on the right side of the issues.”
“But we also know that polls are a snapshot,” she said. “The question is: Who are they taking a picture of?”
The Independent’s Alex Woodward has the highlights from their debate rematch, four years in the making:
Heated Ohio Senate race gets ugly at second debate between JD Vance and Tim Ryan
The final debate before Election Day between JD Vance and Tim Ryan in Youngstown, Ohio, was puncuated by vicious back-and-forth sniping between two candidates with a clear personal disdain for one another.
The Independent’s John Bowden has the highlights from high-stakes Senate race debate:
Republican hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
The final weeks of this year’s intensely competitive midterm elections suggest that the former vice president’s fortunes have shifted as he lays the groundwork for his own potential 2024 White House campaign.
Read more:
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims to be ‘victim’ of January 6 riot
Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene on Sunday used her only general election debate to comment on her Democratic opponent’s headgear and cast herself as a “victim” of the January 6 attack on the Capitol despite supporting the aims of the rioters that day.
Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant amounts of money but has little chance of defeating her because of the makeup of Georgia’s 14th district.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Reporter corrects Dr Oz live on air
Dr Mehmet Oz was corrected live on air after he made false claims that his opponent John Fetterman wanted to end life imprisonment as his first political priority.
The pro-Trump Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat is trailing his Democratic rival for the open seat with less than a month left before election day.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’ in rematch against Georgia governor Brian Kemp
After losing the election for Georgia’s governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams has boosted her national profile as a voting rights advocate, combatting a wave of Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access across the US.
But closer to home, as she makes a second bid for the governor’s office, she has struggled to close the gap between her campaign and her GOP opponent Brian Kemp, who is making his pitch for another four years in office, as they head to a rematch this November.
On the final day of early voting in their governor’s race, Ms Abrams and Mr Kemp faced off on the debate stage for the first time since their 2018 challenge.
Read more:
