AOC joins in mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene for confusing gazpacho and Gestapo

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has mocked her Republican colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene for confusing the Nazi secret police Gestapo and a cold soup known as gazpacho.

“At least she leads by example. She clearly banned all books from her house years ago,” the New York Congresswoman said in a tweet.

“For real though when you see how the GOP openly embrace and leverage fascist members of their party vs how much some Dems run away and frame their own base mobilisers as ‘just as extreme’ it’s not hard to see how that asymmetry/false equivalence has contributed to where we are.”

The comments from Ms Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, came after the Georgia representative confused the soup and the German secret police while hitting out at the House Select committee probing the Capitol Hill insurrection.

Speaking on “Real America with Dan Ball”, a show of the right-wing channel OAN, Ms Greene said on Wednesday: “Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress.”

“Spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives.”

The Republican Accountability Project, which tracks right wing media misinformation, noted in a tweet: “Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup.”

Ms Greene was widely mocked on social media for not knowing the difference between the two.

“No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash,” she said in a self-depricating tweet, referring to ‘gulag’ as ‘goulash’.

Ms Greene is known for spreading baseless Covid conspiracy and QAnon theories and misinformation about the 2020 elections among others.

Last month, she was banned by both Facebook and Twitter over Covid misinformation. Her official Congressional Twitter account remains active.