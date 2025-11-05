Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In recent months, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned heads by openly clashing with GOP leadership on hot-button issues — from the government shutdown to the U.S. relationship with Israel.

Now, one of her colleagues across the aisle is claiming this public rift stems from personal grievances, rather than genuine policy differences.

“People are like, ‘Oh my god, she’s saying all these things, like, what’s gotten into her lately?’” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said during an Instagram livestream after she was asked about Greene’s apparent change of tune.

“Here’s some tea for you,” she said, leaning in towards the camera.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for Senate in Georgia,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “So, she was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no. And she has been on a revenge tour ever since.”

open image in gallery Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram livestream that Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted to run for the U.S. Senate ( Getty Images )

Ocasio-Cortez encouraged Americans to look at Greene's voting record, not just her public statements. “Don’t be fooled,” she said.

Greene, however, vehemently denied this narrative.

“AOC is no different than Laura Loomer. They should become best friends,” the Republican congresswoman told The Independent, referring to the MAGA activist and Colorado congresswoman whom Greene had a public falling out with earlier this year.

“I have already explained in a lengthy post that I have no interest in serving in the U.S. Senate,” Greene added. “Look at the Senate right now, it’s a total mess.”

In May, Greene announced that she would not run against Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, freshman Democrat, who is up for re-election in 2026. She said that, while she knew she would win, she believes she can deliver more for Georgians by continuing to serve in the House.

“The Senate doesn’t work,” she wrote in a 1,600-word post. “Nearly everything requires 60 votes to pass, and even when we have a majority, a pack of Republican Senators always votes ‘no’ on the bills that matter most.”

“To be clear,” she added, “I love President Trump and everything he has done and is trying to do for this country. I hate the system that stops it.”

open image in gallery ‘To be clear, I love President Trump and everything he has done and is trying to do for this country,” Greene previously wrote on X ( Getty Images )

After she declined to run for the Senate, Greene began breaking with her party on key issues.

In June, she broke with President Donald Trump over his decision to bomb Iran, writing in a post on X that foreign wars “put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction,” The Independent previously reported.

The following month, Greene became the only Republican on Capitol Hill to describe Israel’s military actions in Gaza as a genocide. She was also just one of two GOP members to push for a vote on cutting off U.S. aid to Israel.

But most recently, the Georgia congresswoman has found herself at odds with fellow Republicans over the government shutdown, which is now the longest in U.S. history. She has expressed discontent with how GOP leaders have handled the lapse in funding — and has pushed to extend Obamacare subsidies, which has proved to be a sticking point for Democrats.

“We’re not working right now,” she told the left-leaning hosts of The View this week. “And I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House, and we should be at work.”

After Greene continued lambasting her party, Joy Behar, one of the hosts, asked if she would ever consider jumping ship and joining the Democratic Party.

“I’m not a Democrat,” she replied. But she added, “You want to know something. I say this, I think both parties have failed. Both parties have failed.”

“I’m carving my own lane,” she previously wrote on X.