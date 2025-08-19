Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals how her friendship ended with Laura Loomer
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer have long feuded despite their shared MAGA views
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has explained why she’s no longer friends with Laura Loomer, a MAGA activist, conspiracy theorist and self-described “proud Islamophobe.”
Greene, a right-wing lawmaker from Georgia, opened up about her long-standing rivalry with Loomer on Tuesday during an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. Megyn Kelly, a conservative podcaster and former Fox News host, brought up their feud and asked Greene if she fell out with Loomer over their differing opinions on Israel.
Loomer is a strong supporter of Israel, while Greene has said the U.S. should not intervene in foreign wars and has even called Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide.” However, Greene told Kelly that wasn’t the reason their friendship ended.
Greene said she was once friends with Loomer and even endorsed her failed 2020 Congressional bid in Florida. Their relationship took a turn when Loomer tried — and failed — to unseat GOP Representative Daniel Webster in a different Florida district in 2022, Greene explained.
“The second time she decided to run, she jumped a district and wanted to run against Daniel Webster, who is actually a conservative Republican,” Greene said. “And I said, ‘Hey, Laura, I don't think you should run against Daniel Webster. I don't think you can beat him. Why don't you jump to another district where there's an open seat, and you'll have a much better shot.’”
“Well, she refused,” Greene added. “She said no, she would not listen to anybody…So I said, ‘I can't get involved. I'm not going to endorse against him. I'm going to stay out.’ Well, she was furious at me, and then everything kind of plummeted from there.”
Greene went on to accuse Loomer of attacking Trump’s “most loyal” allies “all the time.”
“She attacks some of the most loyal people to the president, people that are unapologetically America first…Those of us that fight the hardest, for some reason, she attacks us the most,” Greene said.
The Independent has contacted Loomer for comment.
Loomer and Greene often trade insults online. Earlier this month, Loomer accused Greene of corruption and claimed the lawmaker is using campaign funds to keep her daughter, who lives in Texas, on the payroll. Greene did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment last week.
In September, Greene accused the MAGA activist of making an “extremely racist” post after Loomer said that “the White House will smell like curry and White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center” if former Vice President Kamala Harris won the 2024 election.
“It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever,” Greene said of Loomer’s post.
Greene also told Kelly about her feud with Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett, claiming the Texas lawmaker “treats her staff like they are just beneath her.”
Greene also recounted her public sparring with Crockett last year. During a House Oversight Committee meeting in May 2024, Greene told Crockett, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” Crockett later fired back, saying Greene has a “bleach blonde bad built butch body.”
Greene told Kelly she found the remark “hilarious.”
Other Republicans have also sparred with Crockett, including President Donald Trump, who recently claimed she is one of the Democratic Party’s “low IQ” members.
The Independent has contacted Crockett for comment.
