Laura Loomer claims Marjorie Taylor Greene is corrupt in latest escalation of MAGA online feud

Right-wing influencer Laura Loomer has claimed GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is corrupt in the latest escalation of their online feud.

The feud between the two staunch supporters of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement started over disagreements about the Trump administration's continued support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Loomer, who is Jewish, is a strong supporter of Israel, and Greene has been outspoken about the U.S. not intervening in foreign wars. Greene has called Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide.”

Their quarrel took an explosive turn after Loomer accused Greene of cheating on her ex-husband “like a whore,” and now she is claiming the congresswoman is funneling campaign money to one of her daughters.

open image in gallery GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, left, was accused of being corrupt by right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, right, in the latest escalation of their online feud ( Anna Moneymaker/David Dee Delgado/Getty Images )

Loomer wrote on X Tuesday afternoon, citing Federal Election Commission data, Greene “is using her campaign fundraising to enrich her daughter Taylor Greene Robinson, who she has funneled over $113,279.09 in ‘staff payroll’ from her campaign funds since March of 2024 even though the daughter lives out of state in Yoakum, Texas.”

The Independent has reached out to Greene’s office for comment.

The feud intensified Monday after Greene suggested Loomer is “bankrolled” by Israeli intelligence.

open image in gallery Loomer, who is Jewish, is a strong supporter of Israel, and Greene has been outspoken about the U.S. not intervening in foreign wars. ( Getty Images )

Greene wrote on X, “She is not MAGA, she is MIGA,” referring to the slogan “Make Israel Great Again,” adding, “Many people are asking who or what government or what intelligence agency has bankrolled, the twice failed Congressional candidate, Laura Loomer all these years? “

Loomer wrote in response: “Just because you are consumed by your rage and jealousy doesn’t mean you get to go around lying accusing private citizens of being intelligence agents.

“I ran for Congress as a grassroots candidate and fundraised every penny I raised by myself by campaigning 18 hours a day and knocking on over 100,000 doors while being banned on every social media site. “

open image in gallery The feud between Greene, pictured, and Loomer started over disagreements about the Trump administration's continued support for Israel’s war in Gaza ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

In the same post, she took several blistering personal jabs: “You ruined your entire family by cheating on your husband with a sex guru, and for the last 4 months, you have been doing nothing but spewing lies about the Trump admin because you don’t get enough attention from the Trump admin,” adding, “You call yourself a Christian while you wreck your marriage like a whore.”

In February 2021, the Daily Mail came out with a report, claiming Greene cheated on her husband with a “sex guru” and a gym manager. Greene called the story “ridiculous tabloid garbage.”

Greene wrote on X later Monday: “Laura Loomer viciously attacks and lies about those of us who are President Trump’s most loyal original MAGA supporters.

Greene added, “Laura Loomer is the most unstable person and worst liability to ever walk in the Oval Office.”