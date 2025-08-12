MTG slams Fox News host who called her ‘an absolute lunatic with an IQ of a snail’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene has denounced one of her top critics within the MAGA movement as "a psychopath" who is loyal to Israel above the U.S.

Mark Levin, a former Reagan administration official and lawyer turned Fox News host, reportedly branded the Georgia congresswoman "an absolute lunatic with an I.Q. of a snail" last week after she described Israel's conduct in Gaza as a "genocide".

On Monday, MTG hit back, telling right-wing broadcaster Eric Bolling that Levin had "lost his mind and has gone on raving lunatic rants about me on social media and on his radio show."

"The man is calling for me to go to prison," she went on. "He's a psychopath, he's out of control, and it's shocking that Fox News allows him to continue this way over a sitting member of Congress...

"People are not tolerating it, Eric. They're sick and tired of the foreign aid, they're sick and tired of funding foreign countries for everything, and they're sick and tired of foreign wars.

"But not Mark Levin. Mark Levin wants America's military to bomb every country on the planet if Israel wants it to."

open image in gallery Georgia GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been feuding with Fox News host Mark Levin ( REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty )

In separate remarks, Taylor Greene — who has a history of scandals involving antisemitism — accused Levin, a Jewish man born in Philadelphia, of being "Israel first, not America first".

Greene has called Israel’s war in Gaza a “genocide,” hours after President Donald Trump contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that there is no starvation in the war-torn region.

The escalating feud reflects discord within Trump's coalition over the extent of U.S. military aid to Israel, which currently stands at about $3.8 billion per year.

Levin has given as good as he got in the pair’s continuing feud, saying on Saturday: "Marjorie Traitor Greene sounds like a lunatic and Marxist-Islamist Jew-hater, repeatedly stabs the president in the back, and trashes conservatives.

"She’s a favorite and regular guest of the America-trashing fake MAGA podcasters and quoted often by the leftwing media. She has abandoned her congressional district. A complete embarrassment."