Marjorie Taylor Greene took a jab at Fox News for its older viewership, claiming the network is appealing to an audience that’s “not the future of America.”

Amid her recent rift with the GOP, the Georgia Republican has also struck up a feud with Fox News host Mark Levin. He called her a “lunatic” during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday. “The Republican Party isn’t going the way of Marjorie Taylor Greene or her ilk. No way!” Levin said.

Greene responded to Levin during an interview with Eric Bolling on Real America’s Voice News Wednesday, and took a dig at Fox News’ audience.

“Mark has never called me or talked to me in person,” Greene said. “When he goes on Fox News, the network where he hosts his show, and calls me ‘crazy’ and refers to ‘Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ilk,’ he’s insulting my entire district.”

She continued: "Fox News better start paying attention, but their problem is most of the people that watch Fox News are very much up in age, the Baby Boomer generation, who I love, those are my parents, but that’s their biggest audience. That’s not the future of America."

open image in gallery Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Fox News for its older audience in a new interview ( AP )

Nearly half of older Americans — 47 percent of those 65 and older, and 45 percent aged 50-64 — say they regularly get news from Fox News, according to Pew. That’s compared to 32 percent aged 30-49, and 28 percent of those under 30. Older adults are more likely to get their news from watching TV compared to younger adults in general.

From April through June, Fox News saw a 31 percent uptick in viewers aged 25- 54, according to a press release. Overall, the network had a 25 percent increase in total viewers for that period, the company said.

Greene, a longtime loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, has publicly disagreed with the president and her own party in recent weeks. She has denounced Israel’s war in Gaza, opposed Trump’s recent artificial intelligence executive order, and called for the Trump administration to release the Epstein Files.

“I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore,” Greene told the Daily Mail last week. “I don't know which one it is.”

Levin and Greene got into another spat in June over foreign policy. After U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, Greene criticized the move, saying she wanted to focus on issues at home rather than abroad.

open image in gallery Fox News host Mark Levin called the Georgia Congresswoman a 'lunatic' amid her recent rift with the Republican party ( Fox News )

“I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs,” the Congresswoman wrote on X.

Greene added that she still supported Trump while disagreeing with the Iran airstrikes “and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started.”

Levin responded to her remarks, calling her a “shameless nitwit” — and misspelled her name.

“Marjorie Taylor Green, shameless nitwit,” he wrote. “How incredibly dumb is this Marjorie Taylor Green? She doesn't know anyone in America who has been a victim of crime or killed by Iran? You mean the thousands of Americans, especially military personnel, killed and maimed by the Iranian terrorist regime?”