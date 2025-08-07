Laura Loomer names the MAGA rep she says the Trump admin ‘can’t stand’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer has claimed that the Trump White House “can’t stand” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“She’s very jealous of me,” Loomer testified during a deposition in her lawsuit against HBO talk show host Bill Maher, according to Puck. “Trump’s staff told me that they can’t stand Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

The lawsuit stems from Maher joking that President Donald Trump may have slept with Loomer, an Islamophobe and conspiracy theorist. The audience's groaning response prompted a federal judge to reason that they may have interpreted the claim as factual rather than as a joke, leading the suit to enter the discovery process.

Last year, Maher suggested that Loomer may be in an “arranged marriage” with Trump.

“We did an editorial here a few years ago ... it was basically, who’s Trump f***ing? Because I said, you know, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long, and it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer,” said Maher.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer has claimed that the Trump White House ‘can’t stand’ Marjorie Taylor Greene ( Getty Images )

Loomer has recently been getting senior Trump administration officials fired by digging up old social media posts, going through their employment records, and looking at their past political donations. In April, several members of the National Security Council were fired after Loomer met with Trump.

Last month, the general counsel of the National Security Agency, April Falcon Doss, was fired just a day after Loomer met the president in the Oval Office.

She also attacked the top vaccine regulator, Vinay Prasad, as a “progressive leftist saboteur undermining President Trump’s Food and Drug Administration.” Prasad later left his position.

In May, she said that former National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had been “Loomered” following his ouster. Waltz has since been nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Loomer believes that her goal of getting a job in the Trump White House was quashed not because of her litany of racist comments and spreading of conspiracy theories, but by Maher’s comments.

Greene and Loomer have exchanged verbal blows in the past. Greene blasted Loomer as “extremely racist” after Loomer posted that if former Vice President Kamala Harris, who is half Indian, would win the 2024 election, “the White House will smell like curry and White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center.”

“This does not represent President Trump,” said Greene.

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Loomer have exchanged verbal blows in the past ( Getty Images )

Puck obtained a copy of Loomer’s deposition with an HBO attorney before it was sealed by a Florida judge. Loomer reportedly said during the proceedings that Maher started a “media frenzy” that ended her chances of a White House role. Loomer added that before that, she had visited Mar-a-Lago, “20, 30 times” and had unrestricted access to the president.

HBO’s lawyers remained skeptical of Loomer’s assertion, with one attorney asking her, “Other than Bill Maher, can you name a single human being on all of Planet Earth that believes what Bill Maher said?”

“It’s up for interpretation,” said Loomer.

Attorney Kate Bolger then moved to show, via her questioning, how Loomer’s past Islamophobic and other controversial statements could have contributed to her being denied a White House role. She cited her attacks on Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his trans and bathroom policies and her intense dislike of Greene.

It was at this point that Loomer accused Greene of jealousy and alleged that the White House “can’t stand” her.

She went on to accuse Bolger of being a “Democratic lawyer who represents fake news media.”

Loomer told The Washington Post that offers of White House jobs were “snatched away in acts of professional jealousy.”