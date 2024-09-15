Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Laura Loomer has said she should sue comedian Bill Maher after he suggested that she was in an “arranged relationship” with former president Donald Trump.

“I should sue Bill Maher @billmaher for Defamation. This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I have never in my life seen such a coordinated attack by the mainstream Media, the White House and leftist personalities to target a private citizen and investigative journalist simply because I flew on a plane and I support Donald Trump.”

“This is unacceptable,” she continued.

“And it’s a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. It’s very obvious some type of memo went out because the reaction to what I said is completely overblown and it’s a full blown character assassination campaign. This is a full blown lie from @billmaher, and he is maliciously and deliberately defaming me.”

Loomer, a notorious far-right conspiracy theorist long known for her outrageous comments, has regularly been seen close to Trump in recent weeks – sparking anger among some of his most prominent supporters.

Donald Trump and Laura Loomer pose at an LIV golf event in August 2023 ( Laura Loomer / X )

Online, she has been attacking his 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris with racial slurs — and upsetting several prominent MAGA supporters in the process.

Her comments about Maher came after the comedian mocked her on his Friday show HBO Show Real Time with Bill Maher over her comments that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were in an arranged relationship with the aim of influencing the 2024 election.

Maher said: “I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship to influence the election because she’s very close to Trump.

“She’s 31, looks like his type… Who’s Trump f***ing? Because I said, it’s not nobody. He’s been a dog for too long. And it’s not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week.”

Last week, Trump let Loomer accompany him to events to mark the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks – a surprising decision given she has a history of pushing 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Now, Trump supporters like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lindsey Graham – hardly strangers to controversy themselves – are sounding the alarm that Loomer’s influence could end up costing the Republican Party dearly come November.

Trump responded to the backlash in a post on Truth Social, somewhat trying to distance himself from the controversial figure.

“Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign. She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter,” he said.

“I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!”