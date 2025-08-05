Trump wonders if ‘low IQ’ foe Jasmine Crockett ‘is any relationship to the late, great Davy’ as he rips ‘lost’ Democrats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump tore down the Democratic Party during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning and targeted his frequent political foe, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, deriding her as an example of one of their “low IQ” members.

In a long-winded, and occasionally rambling, interview with Squawk Box, the president lashed out at the opposing political party for being “lost” and “self-destructing.” In between speaking about his economic policy record and plans for tariffs, the president took some time to insult prominent members of the party with whom he often quarrels.

Using one of his commonly used phrases, Trump said members of the Democratic Party are “low IQ people” and cited the Texas congresswoman as an example.

“I mean, when you have low-IQ people, like Crockett,” Trump began before suddenly going on a tangent.

“I wonder if she’s any relationship to the late, great Davy Crockett, who was a great, great gentleman,” he said, falling back on the “late, great” appellation he generally reserves for the fictional Silence of the Lambs serial killer Hannibal Lecter to oddly decry illegal immigration at campaign rallies.

“I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett. The great old Davy Crockett,” Trump pondered.

Davy Crockett was a politician and pioneerman who represented Tennessee in the House from 1827 until 1835. His legacy is often remembered for his larger-than-life storytelling and involvement in the Texas Revolution.

Politically, Davy Crockett was staunchly opposed to President Andrew Jackson and switched from being a member of the National Republican Party to the Whig Party, which opposed strong presidential use of executive power, expansion of territory in the U.S., and advocated for the establishment of a national bank.

Jasmine Crockett has never publicly said whether or not she is related to Davy Crockett. There is no evidence to suggest the two are related at this time.

Although Trump’s comment was not necessarily an insult, he has used his platform to bash Crockett, who vehemently disapproves of the president and many of his allies.

After Crockett insulted Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Trump called her a “lowlife.”

Crockett has previously suggested Trump is mentally or physically unfit to serve as president and challenged him to an IQ test. She’s also publicly called the president a "ridiculous tyrant” and “piece of s***.”

Trump has often claimed that those who bash him have “Trump derangement syndrome” – diminishing criticisms as illogical, irrational, and done as a personal attack rather than a policy critique.

“The Democrats are lost. They have Trump derangement syndrome so bad that they can’t walk, they can’t talk, they don’t know where they’re going. Schumer is finished. I watched him the other day, he’s lost all of his confidence,” Trump said on CNBC.