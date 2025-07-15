Trump says he’s going to give ‘low IQ’ AOC and Jasmine Crockett an intelligence test
Trump made the bizarre comments about the two Democratic representatives Tuesday afternoon.
President Donald Trump made the bold claim that he plans to give “low IQ” Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett intelligence tests to “see who comes out best” — before boasting his own intelligence.
Trump’s random insults of the two female Democratic lawmakers came as he made comments to reporters before heading to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to speak at a summit on energy and artificial intelligence.
The president first aimed for the New York rep, saying, “AOC, look, I think she’s very nice. But she’s very low IQ, and we really don’t need low IQ.”
“Between her and Crockett, we’re going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best,” he continued, roping in the Texas Democrat.
“Now, I took my test. I took a real test at Walter Reed Medical Center, and I aced it. I got every one of all those questions right. Now it’s time for them to take a test,” Trump concluded.
It’s not the first time Trump has lashed out against AOC and Crockett, both considered rising stars in the Democratic party, and both of whom have been vocally critical of his administration’s policies.
This is a breaking news story...
