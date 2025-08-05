Trump says he’d like to run again, pushing back at ‘fake polls’ in CNBC interview: Live updates
President Donald Trump called into CNBC’s Squawk Box morning show to talk about tariffs, jobs, Fed chair, polling numbers and Texas redistricting
In an interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump said that while he would like to run again for another term in the White House, he added he probably wouldn’t.
Trump boasted about his 2024 election victory, claiming his numbers in Texas set a record that won’t be surpassed unless he runs again.
Asked if he would run for another term, Trump replied: “No. Probably not. I'd like to. I have the best poll numbers I ever had.”
The president pushed back when host Joe Kernen clarified that he has the best poll numbers among Republicans, while other polls show his numbers in the 30s. Trump countered: “They're fake polls. You also have me in the 70s.”
The phone interview with Squawk Box mainly focused on economic issues, including a threat to raise tariffs on India within 24 hours, other threats to the European Union, a 200% import tax on pharmaceuticals, and who he is considering to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Trump also continued to criticize “rigged” government jobs numbers, attacked Democratic lawmakers Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in reference to redistricting in Texas, and accused banks of discriminating against conservatives.
Trump says he hired Fed chair Powell as a ‘favor’ after CNBC host presses him on labor bureau firing
President Donald Trump defended some of his more controversial recent decisions, such as firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while distancing himself from past choices he’s grown unhappy with, such as hiring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a lengthy interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning.
Phoning in to Squawk Box, Trump spoke at length about his economic record nearly seven months into his second term – maintaining that several members of his administration, whom Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with, were “highly political.”
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump suggests he hired Powell as a ‘favor’ on CNBC
Trump considering 'Kevin and Kevin' to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell
President Donald Trump is considering four individuals to replace Jerome Powell as the Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Leading contenders include his current economics director, Kevin Hassett, and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.
Speaking on CNBC on Tuesday morning, Trump stated: “I think Kevin and Kevin, both Kevins are very good.”
Two other candidates are also under review. Current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is not among them, as he wishes to remain in his current role.
The president confirmed a decision would be made “soon”, adding: “It’ll be one of four people.”
Trump shares thoughts on economy, trade, Texas and running again
Good morning and welcome to our ongoing coverage of the latest news from the Trump White House and beyond.
President Donald Trump started his day with a phone interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he stated he would like to run for president again, highlighting his “record” numbers in the 2024 Texas election, and dismissing polling showing his approval rating in the 30s as “fake."
Focused mainly on the economy and trade, Trump threatened to increase tariffs on India, considered taking additional action against the European Union if promised investments did not materialize, and floated a 200% tariff on imported pharmaceuticals to boost domestic manufacturing.
Trump also hinted at potential candidates for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and defended mid-decade redistricting plans in Texas that would give the Republican Party five more seats in Congress.
We’ll be covering these topics and more throughout the day.
