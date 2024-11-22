Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has poked fun at Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy after it was announced their new government department would be teaming up with Marjorie Taylor Greene, joking that the experience would be a “privilege.”

The New York congresswoman blasted Greene’s competency and said she was “absolutely dying [with laughter]” at the thought of the trio’s new working relationship.

Tech entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped by Donald Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The advisory group will focus on cutting federal spending and reducing the size of the government.

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to expose ‘sexual harassment’ claims made against Republicans if the House Ethics Committee releases their reportedly ‘damaging’ report on Matt Gaetz ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, it was also announced that right-wing firebrand Greene would be appointed to chair a new House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee that will work in tandem with DOGE.

Reacting to the announcement, Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading. To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller.”

She added: “Absolutely dying at those two now getting assigned the “privilege” of “working” with MTG. That is actually hilarious. Enjoy, fellas! Very prestigious post you have there.”

Greene was re-elected to her House seat in Georgia’s 14th congressional district on November 5. After her new role was announced she referenced, as she has done previously, her past experience running a construction company.

“I come from a business background and have successfully run a construction company my entire adult life,” she wrote on X. “In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired.”

“But for some reason, in government, bad employees—whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired to do or working in roles that are no longer needed—never get fired. This is incredibly unfair to the hard-working taxpayers of our country, and it’s about to change.

“I can’t wait to get to work.”