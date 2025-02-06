Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fiercely pushed back on allegations that she uses her political position for monetary gain as well as a longtime false accusation that she is a multimillionaire.

MAGA-backers on the internet have been going wild with claims the New York rep for parts of Queens and the Bronx is worth $30 million despite being paid a congressional salary of just $174,000 per year.

“I loathe corruption, and your lying is disgusting,” Ocasio–Cortez said in response to an X user who claimed President Donald Trump was investigating those who received “kickbacks” from the U.S. Agency for International Development and insinuated Ocasio-Cortez was among them.

“You are totally making things up. I’m not even worth $1 million. Nor even $500k,” Ocasio-Corteaz said. “I don’t even own a house! I am one of the lowest net worth members of Congress, trade no stock, and take no outside income. My filings are public.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s most recent financial disclosure indicates she has less than $15,000 in savings and checking accounts and less than $1,000 in a brokerage account.

She also owes the Department of Education between $15,000 and $50,000 in student loans.

Ocasio-Cortez has spent years pushing back on false allegations about her financial status.

As a liberal Democrat who opposes Trump and the youngest woman to serve in Congress, the New York rep is often subjected to mockery and attacks from Republicans. Among the most popular attacks is that she profits from her career.

But Ocasio-Cortez is among the few members of Congress who does not seek out or agree to lucrative deals to supplement her Congressional salary.

She is a proponent of economic equality, student loan forgiveness, affordable housing and other progressive policies.

The congresswoman has called out even her fellow party members who advocate for similar positions but amass great wealth. She’s accused some Democrats of “insider trading.”

“The insider trading that happens in Congress it explodes the cynicism that fuels the right,” the congresswoman told John Stewart last month. “We’re supposed to act like money doesn’t only corrupt Republicans? Give me a f***ing break.”

Since Trump has taken office and cozied up to several billionaires, notably Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been given “special government employee”, Ocasio-Cortez has been quick to call out hypocrisies.

Musk was brought into the White House to help drastically reduce federal spending. Already, his Department of Government Efficiency team has tried to shut down the USAID and allies have launched, at times, baseless accusations about it to encourage others to support their efforts.