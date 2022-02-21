US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing rare criticism from a handful of local LGBT+ activists after the congresswoman’s office announced it would open a submission process for local residents to suggest new names for a post office currently named after a history-making figure in the gay rights movement.

The New York Daily News first reported the anger from several local activists in the Democratic congresswoman’s Queens and Bronx-area district after her office opened submissions for names for the post office in Jackson Heights, in Queens County, New York, which is currently named after Jeanne and Jules Manford, two LGBT+ activists and parents. Jeanne is credited as being the first parent to march in an LGBT+ pride parade with their child in the US.

Two of those angry with Ms Ocasio-Cortez are Allen Roskoff and Daniel Dromm, both left-leaning progressives who told the DailyNews they generally support Ms Ocasio-Cortez and her positions. Mr Roskoff is a longtime LQBT+ rights activist in the state, and Mr Dromm is a former member of the city council.

“Is it that she doesn’t know our history? Did they not check to see who the post office is named after right now? Does she not know who Jeanne Manford was?” asked Mr Dromm in an interview with the newspaper.

Mr Roskoff added that the local LGBT+ community was “outraged” that the congresswoman’s office would consider renaming the building, even to honour another activist in the community which was the original genesis of the renaming process announcement.

“How dare she put our community’s heritage up for a popularity contest or a vote?” said Mr Roskoff.

A spokesperson for the congresswoman explained that the renaming idea seemed simply “like a small but interesting way to engage our community in the legislative process”. They added that the congresswoman and her office were “very open” to not changing the name.

The issue is one of the few hyper-local dustups Ms Ocasio-Cortez has faced since taking office, as much of the criticism she has faced in the media and on Capitol Hill has come from her political opponents in the GOP as well as some conservative members of her own party who fret that her stance on controversial issues such as defunding the police could hurt their own reputations in districts which are less solidly blue than the New York congresswoman’s.

One of those conservative Democrats who sparred with her on that issue was Max Rose of Staten Island, who lost his bid for reelection in 2020 and is now running to reclaim the seat he held for one term. Mr Rose could likely end up clashing with his fellow Democrat in the months ahead of the 2022 midterms over the issue of police funding as he tries to win over the voters of Staten Island.