Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised alarm over Donald Trump’s attacks on the judge overseeing his criminal case in Manhattan.

Mr Trump was formally arrested and arraigned Tuesday on 34 felony charges in connection to hush money payments he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to allegedly keep her quiet about a supposed sexual liaison. At the arraignment, Judge Juan Merchan warned Mr Trump not to post any statements that could cause unrest.

“Please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest,” the judge said, while stopping short of issuing a gag order.

But the Trump family quickly disregarded the request. Donald Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son, posted a photo of Judge Merchan’s daughter on Truth Social, the networking site the former president started after he was kicked off Twitter.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez criticised the younger Mr Trump.

“Because nothing says ‘innocent’ like threatening a judge’s family,” she tweeted. “Let’s be very clear: intimidation and stochastic terror are the core tools of Trump and the fascist movements that support him. They rely on it to skirt consequence and silence others - and each time it works, they grow more brazen. One reason why accountability is so important.”

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist congresswoman who represents the Bronx and Queens recently became the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Oversight & Accountability behind only Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives earlier this year.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez also criticised the former president. Upon his return to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, Mr Trump railed against Judge Merchan and his family.

“I have Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and Trump hating family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris,” he said, in reference to the current vice president.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez called the words intimidation.

“He is publicly intimidating a judge and pointing a spotlight on their family to his supporters - many of whom have admitted in court to committing violence in his name,” she said. He knows what he’s doing.”

Mr Trump also faces investigations in Fulton County, Georgia for attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state. The Justice Department also appointed special counsel Jack Smith to look into his keeping of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and his actions trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He also faces a probe from the New York Attorney General’s office into his business practices.