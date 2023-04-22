AP News Digest 3:20 a.m.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————

ONLY ON AP

—————————— AP POLL-CLIMATE-EARTH DAY — An overwhelming majority of the U.S. public say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows, and most of them attribute that to climate change. But even as people across the country join Saturday to tend to the planet in recognition of Earth Day, the poll shows relatively few say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With EARTH-DAY-FROM-ABOVE-PHOTO-GALLERY — Glimpses of a changing Earth, as seen from above (sent).

———————————

TOP STORIES

———————————

ABORTION PILLS-LEGAL EXPLAINER — Nothing will change for now. That’s what the Supreme Court has said about access to a widely used abortion pill in court case that sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. The high court’s action almost certainly will leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year, as appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the high court. By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko. SENT: 960 words, photos. With ABORTION-PILL-WHAT-NOW — What Supreme Court action on abortion means for patients (sent).

ELECTION 2024-REPUBLICANS — A second wave of Republican candidates is preparing to enter the presidential race later this spring following a monthslong lull as the GOP field finally takes shape. These potential candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

TRUMP INDICTMENT-CONGRESS — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agrees to let Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee question an ex-prosecutor about the criminal case against Donald Trump. SENT: 790 words, photos.

MEXICO-MIGRATION-BORDER-CAMP — About two dozen makeshift tents were set ablaze and destroyed at a migrant camp across the border from Texas this week, witnesses say, a sign of the extreme risk that comes with being stuck in Mexico as the Biden administration increasingly relies on that country to host people fleeing poverty and violence. By Valerie Gonzalez. SENT: 630 words, photos.

——————————

MORE NEWS

——————————-

MALL-OF-AMERICA-STANDOFF — A man with a shotgun was taken into custody after a standoff in a parking lot at the Mall of America, authorities say. SENT: 270 words, photos.

MARINE-DRUG-SMUGGLING — A former Marine who for years helped smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States and even tried to get a song written to glorify his exploits has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-PERUVIAN-ARTIFACTS — The United States has returned several Peruvian antiquities, including the intricate knotwork artifacts known as khipus, in a ceremony at the Los Angeles consulate. SENT: 300 words, photos,

—————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-TECHNOLOGY-WAR — Ukraine’s minister in charge of technology expressed confidence that his country has the motivation and abilities to defeat Russia in the innovation battles. SENT: 550 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————-

LEAKED DOCUMENTS-MILITARY ALLIES — While the Biden administration sees minimal damage from the disclosure of highly classified documents related to the war in Ukraine and U.S. views of its allies and partners, that assessment will get its first real test when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets in Japan with counterparts from six of America’s closest foreign friends.” SENT: 640 words, photos.

HARRIS-CLIMATE — Returning to Florida to discuss climate change, Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that $562 million will be spent on 149 projects around the country aimed at improving resilience to threats such as rising seas and the kinds of coastal flooding that recently slammed the southeast part of the state. SENT: 480 words, photos.

JILL BIDEN-MILITARY KIDS ART — Jill Biden hopes a temporary art exhibit at the White House helps educate visitors about the lives of military children. SENT: 240 words, photos.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

MAINE-SHOOTING — Tireless, helpful and deeply religious are some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remember her in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls. They mourned Thursday after her body and those of three others were found Tuesday, slain in a violent rampage. The deaths shook the area and brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. SENT: 890 words, photos.

GUN-LEGISLATION-TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Republican-led Legislature finished its annual session without taking action on a gun control plan offered by the GOP governor in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Christian school in Nashville. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ALABAMA-TEACHER-TRAINING-BOOK — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she replaced her director of early childhood education over the use of a teacher training book, written by a nationally recognized education group, that the Republican governor denounced as teaching “woke concepts” because of language about inclusion and structural racism. SENT: 630 words, photo.

MARIJUANA-DELAWARE — Delaware Gov. John Carney has said that he will allow bills legalizing recreational marijuana use by adults in the state and authorizing the establishment of a state-licensed and regulated cannabis industry to become law without his signature. SENT: 650 words.

TRANSGENDER-DOCUMENTARY-KILLING — Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face, was shot to death in Atlanta this week, her sister says. SENT: 54O words, photos.

-—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

CHILE-LITHIUM — The Chilean government’s newly announced plan to have the state take a majority stake in the lithium industry disconcerted business leaders, though analysts cautioned that the proposal appears to try to strike a middle ground between competing interests. SENT: 890 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

BKN—CAVALIERS-KNICKS — Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks rolled to a 2-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory. SENT: 820 words, photos.

BBA—ROYALS-ANGELS — Shohei Ohtani struck out a season-high 11 and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-0 victory over Kansas City. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BBN--DODGERS-CUBS — Drew Smyly lost a perfect game bid when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs’ 13-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. SENT: 775 words, photos.

———————————————-

